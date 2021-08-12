Live look: 18-wheeler crash causes traffic delays on I-35 at U.S. 183

Some Austin drivers were met with a slow commute Thursday morning after an accident slowed traffic to a crawl on Interstate 35 at U.S. 183.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) tweeted a traffic advisory at 5:30 a.m., saying a crash was affecting both directions of I-35 at U.S. 183. All southbound lanes were closed and northbound was reduced to one right lane. Southbound through traffic was detoured to the frontage road at Exit 241.

At 5:50 a.m., TxDOT said one lane was open in both directions on I-35. Drivers were told to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

Just after 6 a.m., Austin police said an 18-wheeler was blocking both northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 at U.S. 183. Traffic cameras showed that the 18-wheeler had gone over the barrier.

At 6:30 a.m., APD asked drivers to avoid the northbound I-35 frontage road at Woodward Street because the 18-wheeler had lost its load.

Drivers should continue to expect delays. It's not clear at this time when the road will be cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

