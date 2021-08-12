Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rye, NY

Smile and scream at Rye Playland

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCZzc_0bPTdkXN00

" Get ready to smile and scream as this week’s Road Trip: Close to Home heads to Rye Playland. “It’s been open since 1928. Playland is a National Historic Landmark. It’s Westchester County’s People’s Park…it is the tri-state area’s historic park,” says Peter Tartaglia, of Westchester County Parks. First, we’re cranking that thrill-meter all the way up with the most iconic ride in Playland – The Dragon Coaster. You'll soar 85-feet high and hit speeds of up to 45 mph. It’s just one of about 50 rides across the park, and there’s a special part of Playland just for the little ones -Kiddieland. If you’re in the need for speed with a splash — take the Playland Plunge — it’s a drop that’s sure to cool you off. And don’t forget to go down as fast as you can on the Fun Slide. “Playland is good for all ages; usually kids start in Kiddieland… it’s great for anybody from young kids to grandparents,” says Tartaglia. "

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

2K+
Followers
576
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Lifestyle
Rye, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rye, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Rye Playland#People S Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy