Smile and scream at Rye Playland

" Get ready to smile and scream as this week’s Road Trip: Close to Home heads to Rye Playland. “It’s been open since 1928. Playland is a National Historic Landmark. It’s Westchester County’s People’s Park…it is the tri-state area’s historic park,” says Peter Tartaglia, of Westchester County Parks. First, we’re cranking that thrill-meter all the way up with the most iconic ride in Playland – The Dragon Coaster. You'll soar 85-feet high and hit speeds of up to 45 mph. It’s just one of about 50 rides across the park, and there’s a special part of Playland just for the little ones -Kiddieland. If you’re in the need for speed with a splash — take the Playland Plunge — it’s a drop that’s sure to cool you off. And don’t forget to go down as fast as you can on the Fun Slide. “Playland is good for all ages; usually kids start in Kiddieland… it’s great for anybody from young kids to grandparents,” says Tartaglia. "