Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Game Script Impact on Fantasy Football Production: Tight Ends

By Michael Fabiano
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOvnZ_0bPTdf7k00

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano shares his discoveries on how game script affects tight ends across fantasy football.

Game script. Positive. Negative. Neutral. We hear these terms more and more as folks discuss the advantages and disadvantages of players under different game scenarios.

To help fantasy managers use this data to help them in their upcoming drafts, I looked at how each of the four major offensive skill positions (QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs) did, based on fantasy points when their team won or lost. To spin that to the future, I also examined projected over/under totals for wins and losses for this season.

Let’s continue this research project with tight ends. Players were required to play at least eight games, so someone like O.J. Howard (who played just four games) was not included. Since the Kansas City Chiefs lost just one game in the regular season, I put a minimum of five targets in either scenario (wins or losses). Ties were not considered in this exercise. Let’s find out how the information can help us for 2021!

Game Script: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends

Negative Win/Loss Point Differentials

Note: The total to the right of the player’s name is the decline in average fantasy points he experienced in losses compared to his average fantasy points in his wins. Jimmy Graham, for example, averaged 7.5 more points in wins than in losses last season.

1. Jimmy Graham, Bears (-6.7, O/U 7.5)

Graham wasn’t a fantasy star by any stretch last season, but he did rank as the TE13 and was tied for fourth in touchdown catches (8). Seven of those scores came in eight wins, where he averaged 12.3 fantasy points. That ranked sixth among tight ends. He averaged fewer than six points in Chicago's eight losses. With Cole Kmet expected to see a bigger role in the offense this season, Graham is mostly off the 2021 draft radar.

2. Logan Thomas, Football Team (-4.2, O/U 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZzzg_0bPTdf7k00

© Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas broke out last season, finishing third in fantasy points among tight ends. He was better when the Football Team won, averaging the fourth-most points (13.4 PPG). In nine losses, he averaged 9.2 points, which ranked 14th. Washington is projected as a .500-level team for 2021, and the schedule is middle of the road in terms of difficulty. Another top-three finish is unlikely, so consider Thomas more of a low-end No. 1 option.

3. Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers (-3.8, O/U 12)

Gronkowski averaged 10.5 fantasy points in Buccaneers wins but was the TE28 when the team took a loss. Luckily, Tampa Bay won 11 games last year and is projected to win around 12 in 2021. They also have the fourth-easiest schedule in the league, which is good news for Gronkowski. The bad news? O.J. Howard will be back from an Achilles ailment, and Antonio Brown will be around for the entire season. Consider Gronk a TE2.

4. Darren Waller, Raiders (-3.7, O/U 7.5)

Waller is one of the elite tight ends in fantasy football, and he was even better when the Raiders won. In those eight games, he averaged just 1.3 fewer points than the leader, Travis Kelce. Waller was also second behind Kelce in losses, averaging 15.6 points a game. The Raiders are projected as a sub-.500 team and have the eighth-toughest schedule this season, but Waller has proven to be a star and fantasy’s No. 2 tight end.

5. Hayden Hurst, Falcons (-3.6, O/U 7.5)

Hurst played in just four Atlanta wins last season, but he did average a solid 12 fantasy points in those contests. He was less productive when the Falcons lost, though, putting up an average of 8.4 points. That was 18th at the position. However, these numbers won't mean much for 2021 as the team added rookie Kyle Pitts to the offense. Hurst will be worth a late-round look in tight end premium leagues, but his value is in freefall.

Notables

  • Eric Ebron averaged 10.1 points in 12 Steelers wins a season ago, but he was less effective when the team lost (6.9 PPG). Their over/under total for the 2021 season is 8.5, meaning Vegas expects a decline in victories. Pittsburgh also has the most difficult schedule in the league, and rookie Pete Freiermuth could take at least some of Ebron’s targets this season. Consider him a No. 2 option at best.
  • Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry were both more productive in wins for their old teams last season. Smith averaged 3.1 more points, while Henry was better by 2.5 points. New England has a win total over/under of nine, and their schedule is tied for the 12th easiest. But with so many mouths to feed after an offseason signing frenzy, it’ll be tough to trust either of them as more than No. 2 fantasy tight ends.

Positive Win/Loss Point Differentials

1. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (+7.6, O/U 6.5)

Goedert was only part of two Eagles wins last season, so this is a small sample size. It’s still notable that he averaged 12 points in eight losses but was held to a combined 10.8 points in defeat. Based on the data, it's no surprise that Goedert saw twice as many targets a game in losses. Philadelphia has an over/under of 6.5, but its slate is ranked as the easiest in the league. Overall, Goedert will be a top-10 tight end in most drafts.

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (+4.2, O/U 12.5)

I’m mentioning Kelce here because, well, he’s Kelce. The Chiefs lost just once last year, and he scored 24.8 points in that game. Kansas City has the highest over/under (12.5) this season, but it matters little to the value of this superstar tight end. Kelce will be the first tight end selected in most 2021 fantasy drafts. For those of you who are wondering, the Chiefs will face the 11th-most difficult schedule but remain the favorites in the AFC.

3. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (+3.7, O/U 9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slIId_0bPTdf7k00

Gesicki finished seventh in fantasy points among tight ends last season, averaging 10.6 points per game. He was better when the Dolphins lost, however, ranking sixth at 12.8 points on average. Gesicki also saw almost two more targets per game when Miami was on the wrong side of the scoreboard. The Dolphins project to win nine-plus games this season, and they do have the fifth-easiest schedule. I project Gesicki as a low TE1.

4. Noah Fant, Broncos (+3.5, O/U 9)

Fant ranked in the top eight among fantasy tight ends a season ago, but he averaged more points in losses (10.9 PPG) than in wins (7.4 PPG). He also saw an average of around two fewer targets per game in Broncos victories. Their schedule is among the easiest in the league, ranking seventh with an opponent's winning percentage of just .471. This does project to be no better than an eight or nine-win team at best, though.

5. Irv Smith Jr., Vikings (+2.7, O/U 9)

Smith saw just 43 targets last season, as the Vikings still had Kyle Rudolph ahead of him on the depth chart. He did see a bigger role over the final four weeks, however, during which time he scored 16+ points twice. Those games were losses, including a 52-33 thrashing against the Saints that saw Smith score two touchdowns. With Rudolph now in New York, Smith projects as a potential sleeper in fantasy land.

Notables

  • Robert Tonyan busted out last season, scoring 11 touchdowns while ranking as the TE4 in fantasy leagues. His points per game average in wins (11 PPG) and losses (11.3 PPG) were nearly identical, though, and he scored a touchdown in 77 percent of the Packers wins. While regression is coming in that department, Green Bay does have an over/under of 10.5 with Aaron Rodgers back for 2021.
  • T.J. Hockenson was also a reliable option in fantasy leagues, averaging 10.9 points in wins and 11 points in losses. His target share was nearly identical too, and chances are it’ll remain the same this season. With Jared Goff under center and an over/under of 4.5, Hockenson should be top five in tight end targets as game script projections suggest the Lions will be playing behind quite often.

Michael Fabiano's PPR Redraft Rankings

10-Team PPR Mock Draft

Training Camp Battles
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Fabiano's Top 10 Lists
Breakouts | Sleepers | Deep Sleepers | Busts | Rookies

"The Fantasy Case Against" Series

Justin Herbert | Jalen Hurts | Zach Wilson (Dynasty) | Alvin Kamara | Darrell Henderson | Derrick Henry | Michael Carter | David Montgomery | Saquon Barkley | D’Andre Swift | Brandon Aiyuk | Ja'Marr Chase | Julio Jones | Justin Jefferson | Kenny Golladay | Kyle Pitts | Travis Kelce

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy . You can follow Michael on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#American Football#Si Fantasy#The Kansas City Chiefs#6 7#The Football Team#Tampa Bay#Raiders#3 7#Falcons Lrb#Steelers#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLSporting News

Top-Tier Tight Ends: Should Travis Kelce be a first-round fantasy pick? Is George Kittle or Darren Waller the No. 2 TE?

There's no reasonable debate to be had as to who is the No.1 tight end in fantasy football across all formats. Travis Kelce is the four-time defending TE1, with a measly TE2 finish in 2017. Until we see otherwise, he remains as the set-in-stone first tight end off the board in your drafts. The real questions are: Should he be taken in the first round, and should George Kittle or Darren Waller be next in line at the position?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Fantasy Football mock draft 2021: 5-Round PPR, 10-team

The 2021 Fantasy Football season is here so let’s celebrate with a massive one-man mock draft. Fantasy Football has become its own animal. When the NFL season came around once upon a time, people would simply be excited that football is back. The ability to wake up every Sunday and enjoy some of the best athletes in the world competing while cheering on your favorite team. And this is still very much the way for a lot of fans, but that has changed dramatically over the last decade especially. Now when it’s almost football season, people know that it is also almost fantasy season.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame Game

At last, the offseason is almost over. Football will be back on our TV screens later this week, with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers set to open the preseason in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game matchup in Canton, Ohio. The return of the NFL also signals the upcoming start...
NFLfantasypros.com

Boom, Bust, and Everything In Between – Tight Ends (2021 Fantasy Football)

Boom, bust, and everything in between. What does that mean, exactly? If this is your first time reading this piece, you might be wondering that. When someone mentions that “Player X recorded five TE1 performances last year,” it irks me a bit. It’s like saying something to the effect of “Mike Gesicki was the TE7 last year, so he was a solid TE1.” Ask anyone who rostered him in fantasy last year if he was a TE1. He scored less than 10.0 PPR points in 10-of-16 games. Stating where someone finished for a particular week doesn’t do us any good, either, because variance is a real thing.
NFLCBS Sports

Darren Waller Fantasy Football 2021: ADP updates, mock draft tracker and more to know about Raiders tight end

Darren Waller entered 2020 right on the fringe of the elite tight end tier. Soon after, he became the No. 1 target on a Raiders offense that funneled a lot of their passing game through Waller. With the increase in volume came an increase in production and now he is viewed as arguably the second-best tight end option heading into 2021 -- and certainly in that elite tier of tight ends.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Using expected fantasy points to find over- and undervalued tight ends

Last offseason, we improved our modeling and methodology for the PFF Fantasy Expected Points Tool. This tool looks back at past weeks and calculates how many points we should have expected from players based upon the context of their usage, including down, distance and field position. For passing plays, the expected fantasy points model also factors in whether play-action was used, the horizontal field location and if the catch was contested.
NFLYardbarker

Dolphins Tight End Tales

While Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores continues to describe every injury to the media as a day-to-day issue, it's not always easy to get a clear picture in terms of severity and timetables. But there always are signs that provide all least some sort of indication. One of those...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Sleepers 2021: Sutton and Williams highlight AFC West potential sleepers

The AFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in football, with every team harboring playoff ambitions. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have represented the AFC in the Super Bowl the last two seasons, but they won’t have an easy road to the postseason. Luckily, we don’t have to worry about team predictions for 2021 fantasy football and can focus on fantasy points. Outside of the superstars, though, who are the top AFC West fantasy football sleepers in 2021?
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Busts from same NFL model that called Smith-Schuster's disappointing year

When healthy, Giants running back Saquon Barkley is one of the most dynamic running backs in the game and a potential NFL Fantasy football game-changer. However, after missing 14 games last season and spending the beginning of training camp on the PUP list, owners will keep a close eye on his status this preseason. Based on how training camp progresses, he'll move up or down the 2021 Fantasy football rankings.
NFLSports Illustrated

How to Watch Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Dolphins will travel to Chicago to open their preseason slate against a Bears team with as much excitement around them as they have had in years. The Bears have brought in what seems like their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields from Ohio State. Fields slipped in the draft and the Bears traded up to grab him to hopefully solidify their most glaring need. Chicago had signed Andy Dalton in the offseason, but the opportunity to get Fields was just something the Bears couldn't pass up. Head Coach Matt Nagy insists that Dalton will be the starter at the beginning of the year, but it is only a matter of time before Fields will be under center.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Funniest Team Names and Mock Draft Strategy at Key Spots

The 2021 NFL regular season is fast approaching, which means that we are in peak fantasy-draft season. Just as NFL teams approach the real-world draft with a defined strategy—or at least, they give that impression—fantasy managers are best served by having a plan in place. That plan should be suited...
NFLSports Illustrated

How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs Online All Season Long

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs made it all the way to Tampa for Super Bowl LV as they looked to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. But Tom Brady, the quarterback for those Patriots teams and now...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals why he hasn’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now spent two different stints on the COVID-19 list after also missing time last season due to a positive test. After 10 days sidelined, the Ravens star returned to training camp on Saturday and recently spoke on why he still hasn’t gotten vaccinated, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy