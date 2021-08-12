Cancel
Peekskill, NY

HEADLINES: Teen fatally struck, baseball coach faces federal sex charges, bear wanders around Peekskill

" Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A 16-year-old boy from Monroe is dead after being hit by a car in Kiryas Joel. State Police say an 18-year-old from Brooklyn was driving on Forest Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when Aaron Freeman abruptly entered the roadway and was hit. Freeman was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A Mount Vernon youth baseball coach who faced criminal sex charges back in June, is now facing federal charges. Robert Pope is charged with coercion and enticement of a minor for his alleged sexual activity with a 16-year-old. According to investigators, the boy's mother found explicit texts and photos on her son's cellphone and called police. Defense attorneys say Pope didn't know the boy was a minor. A bear sighting in downtown Peekskill is creating quite a stir on social media. Video was captured Tuesday by cameras from Peekskill-based company 'LinkedUp Security.' The black bear wandered around Bohlmann Towers housing complex on Main Street and was even seen taking a stroll down Central Avenue. There is no word if the bear was captured, or wandered back to its home in the woods. "

