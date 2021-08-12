Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Heat Advisory issued across Northeast Ohio amid dangerously hot conditions, heat index values expected to hit 100 degrees

WKYC
WKYC
 4 days ago

It’s going to be a scorching-hot day throughout Northeast Ohio with heat index values up to 100 degrees expected.

That’s why the National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Heat Advisory throughout Northeast Ohio today from noon until 8 p.m.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the National Weather Service says.

The heat and high humidity could cause heat-related illnesses.

LIST: Current weather alerts in effect

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” the National Weather Service continues. “When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

It’s also advised to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

“To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments,” according to NWS. “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”

The heat comes as we're locked into a tropical weather pattern, which also means we're expecting more scattered storms today and tomorrow. You can track the weather in your area with our interactive radar HERE .

Here are the counties impacted by the Heat Advisory:

  • Ashland
  • Carroll
  • Columbiana
  • Coshocton
  • Cuyahoga
  • Erie
  • Holmes
  • Huron
  • Lorain
  • Mahoning
  • Medina
  • Ottawa
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Sandusky
  • Seneca
  • Stark
  • Summit
  • Trumbull
  • Tuscarawas
  • Wayne

MORE HEADLINES:

MORE HEADLINES:

