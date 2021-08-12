Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

See it: A.J. Brown, Titans beat writer shake hands after Twitter spat

By Mike Moraitis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENDra_0bPTd6Vg00

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has yet again shown his maturity after extending a handshake to a beat reporter he had a Twitter spat with recently.

The spat occurred after Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky tweeted that wide receiver Josh Reynolds didn’t look explosive during practice, something Brown took offense to, leading to his going hard at Kuharsky.

In fairness to Kuharsky, he did later point out that Reynolds was coming back from injury an hour after his original tweet, but that didn’t stop Brown from defending his teammate.

It isn’t clear if Brown saw the tweet providing the context, but Kuharsky probably should have included it in the original tweet to begin with.

“Ima say this as nice as I can… NOBODY asked for your (expletive) opinion,” Brown said in a now-deleted tweet. “He’s probably working though something like everyone else is in camp. I’ll probably get in trouble for this but I don’t even care. Need to learn some respect. Fast!!”

Following practice on Wednesday, Brown extended a handshake to Kuharsky that was accepted, and it appears things are cool between the two.

Have to love this from Brown. No matter whose side you were on in this, the fact that he can be man enough to go to Kuharsky and try to put this behind them says a lot about his character.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Paulkuharskynfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' A.J. Brown on disrespect of Ryan Tannehill: 'It's nonsense'

Just like the rest of the Tennessee Titans fan base, wide receiver A.J. Brown is high on the team’s offense going into the 2021 campaign — and for good reason. An already elite offense that sported Brown, running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill has now added wide receiver Julio Jones, who was acquired via trade with the Atlanta Falcons back in June.
NFLallfans.co

Titans’ A.J. Brown named fantasy football bust to avoid by B/R

Yesterday we told you about how Bleacher Report was giving the Tennessee Titans some respect after placing them in the top 10 (No. 8) of their latest NFL power rankings. But, as we’ve seen in the past, Bleacher Report giveth, and Bleacher Report taketh away. In an article by B/R’s...
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers from top model that predicted A.J. Brown's huge season

With injuries to star players like Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley, Colts' running back Marlon Mack's 15-game absence went under the radar. He tore his Achilles in Week 1 and, in his place, rookie Jonathan Taylor seized control of the backfield. Mack is expected to be ready for the start of the new NFL season, but will he be one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers? He averaged nearly 1,100 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns in 2018 and 2019 despite missing six games.
NFLallfans.co

A.J. Brown betting Elijah Moore will be NFL’s top offensive rookie

Elijah Moore has garnered a lot of praise during his first training camp with the Jets. Now one of his former Ole Miss teammates thinks he could be the best rookie in the league this season. Titans receiver A.J. Brown – who played with Moore for one season in college...
NFLchatsports.com

A.J. Brown provides a bold rookie-year prediction for Elijah Moore

If some of the NFL’s most renowned receivers had their way, New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore would be hoisting the Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy as we speak. After Odell Beckham Jr. theorized that Moore could potentially be an “All-Pro as a rookie“, fellow second-round receiver and Mississippi alum A.J. Brown had further accolades ready during an appearance on the Raw Room podcast hosted by NFL veterans Daren Bates and Jalen Collins.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Predictions 2021: Derrick Henry or Alvin Kamara in PPR?

With the preseason underway, football season is officially here, which also means it’s time for some fantasy football predictions. This time of year is filled with hope and anticipation. It’s also a great time to start looking into the crystal ball and see what we think will happen with some specific situations.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLchatsports.com

Are the Steelers About to Release a Three-Headed Monster?

Once seen as a position that lacked a lot of depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outside Linebacker spot suddenly may not be such a problem. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith seemed to be the only two “sure things” considering they had a rookie (Quincy Roche) and well-traveled backup(Cassius Marsh) in reserve. That was before Melvin Ingram showed up.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...

Comments / 0

Community Policy