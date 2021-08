Konami dropped new info on their next planned booster set for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with The Grand Creators. This particular set will be bringing with it three new strategies into gameplay, along with a new World Premiere Spell Card for Inzektors. Which was the winner of the 2020 Create-A-Card Project selected by the player community. The full breakdown of the set comes to 60 cards as this set will have 10 Ultra Rares, 15 Super Rares, and 35 Rares, with 15 cards in the set available as Collector's Rares. As for the individual packs (priced at $4 a pop) you'll get 7 cards (1 Foil card and 6 Rare cards) per pack. We have more info ont he set below as it will be released to the public on December 3rd.