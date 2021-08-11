Cancel
Manasquan, NJ

Teacher Harry Harvey debuts first book at BookTowne

By Hope Patti
Star News Group
 7 days ago
MANASQUAN — Longtime Manasquan High School teacher Harry Harvey launched his debut novel, “The Summer My Grandmother’s Lawn Tried to Kill Me,” at BookTowne last week. An excited crowd with books in hand lined up along Main Street for the sold out launch party and book signing on Thursday, Aug. 5.

