Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Star News Group

Handicap tables dedicated by MBIA at Elks Beach

By Hope Patti
Posted by 
Star News Group
Star News Group
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Beach Improvement Association [MBIA] recently dedicated two handicap accessible tables at Elks Beach. The tables are situated on a patio area made up of hard surface tiles that were installed last summer to enhance handicap accessibility at the beach. The project was spearheaded by Manasquan Elks Lodge 2534.

starnewsgroup.com

Comments / 0

Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
627
Followers
998
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group publishes two weekly paid newspapers — The Coast Star, published every Thursday, and The Ocean Star, published each Friday. Both papers are available by mailed subscription and are also sold on the newsstand. The single-copy price for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star is $1.00. The history of The Coast Star is one of consistency. The newspaper has been located at its current location, 13 Broad Street, Manasquan, since 1909, and has served the southern Monmouth County area since 1877. The paper currently has a weekly paid circulation of 11,530 copies. The Ocean Star, located at 421 River Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, was launched in 1998 and serves the northern Ocean County area. In 2017, coverage of Brick Township was added, giving The Ocean Star a total current circulation of 6,998. Starnewsgroup.com, launched initially in March 2007, and completely re-designed in March 2017, combined the previous web sites for each of these publications into one local news source for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star readers. The extensive news coverage found each week on the pages of these two newspapers, is now also found online in interactive e-Editions at starnewsgroup.com. Additional news updates on local happenings occur daily on starnewsgroup.com — your source for all the latest, local news in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Our latest news headlines are also available via the Apple News app on all iOS devices, and as an Alexa Flash Briefing for the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot. In 2014, Star News Group purchased Night & Day Magazine, a free publication that publishes once a month in January, February and March, twice a month in May, June, July and August, and also once a month in September, October, November and December. Night & Day Magazine focuses on entertainment in Monmouth and Ocean counties including features, dining, art, nightlife, day trips, music and shopping. 20,000 copies of each issue are distributed at over 600 locations. For more information about Night & Day Magazine, please visit ndmag.com.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbia#Mbia#Elks Beach#Manasquan#The Coast Star#Starnewsgroup Com
Related
Brielle, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Brielle boy, 9, hopscotching toward world record

BRIELLE — Dylan Eldredge, 9, is on a mission. For the past few days, he has been feverishly working to set a world’s record by making the longest hopscotch course ever. Dylan, who is going into fourth grade at Brielle Elementary School, has been spending hours each day in Brielle Park, across the street from his home on Union Lane, working on his latest project – chalking hopscotch squares on the asphalt walkway that circles the park.
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Star News Group

In Wall, pickleball‌ ‌courts‌ ‌by‌ ‌popular‌ ‌demand‌ ‌

WALL TOWNSHIP — Listening to the will of the people can often be difficult, but when the people are calling for pickleball courts, officials are prone to oblige. At Wednesday night’s council meeting, Business Administrator Jeff Bertrand said the township was applying for grant funding from county and state sources to help fund the construction of pickleball courts in Wall.
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Robert “Bob” Gifford

Robert “Bob” Gifford age 77 of Wall Township. Please join us to Celebrate the Life of Bob Gifford. Bob passed away from cancer March 15, 2020 the day before the world shut down with Covid-19. Please join us to have a drink and share some memories in his honor. Friday August 27, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the South Wall Fire House, 2605 Atlantic Ave, Wall Township, 08736. There will be a firemen’s service at 6:30 p.m. Dress casual.
Spring Lake, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Heights district’s back-to-school plan updated

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights school district has updated its Road Forward plan outlining protocols to be followed as students return to school in September during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The plan, offered in a slideshow presentation at Monday’s school board meeting, is also available on the...
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Francine Marie [nee Karney] Thomasian

Francine Marie [nee Karney] Thomasian, 62 of the Manasquan Park, section of Wall Township, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pittston, Pennsylvania and had lived in Wilkes-Barre, PA before moving to Wall Township, 34 years ago. Most know...
Posted by
Star News Group

From new location, Point Beach Rotary prepares for active fall

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Rotary Club returned to in-person meetings this summer and is gearing up for a host of activities and fundraisers aimed at supporting the community and the many missions it aids. “We decided last spring to search for a new meeting location. The...
Delaware, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Point Pleasant Garden Club slates fall bus trip

POINT PLEASANT — Despite the Point Pleasant Garden Club currently being on hiatus, members are eagerly making plans for the coming year. One item on the agenda for the fall is a bus trip to the Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library and Buckley’s Tavern in Delaware. “I think the last...
Posted by
Star News Group

Firehouse clambake to return Aug. 21

BAY HEAD — The 47th annual clambake returns to Bay Head on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. This community tradition is presented by Bay Head Fire Company No 1. and will be held at the firehouse located at 81 Bridge Ave., rain or shine. There are limited...
Bradley Beach, NJPosted by
Star News Group

BBAC presents Shakespeare at the Beach festival

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Arts Council [BBAC] celebrated its 10th anniversary by presenting a Shakespeare at the Beach festival to the community. The festivities took place on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fifth Avenue gazebo on the beachfront promenade. The free...
Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Resident urges borough to facilitate use of LSV vehicles on local roads

POINT PLEASANT — A borough resident is encouraging municipal leaders to take action when it comes to the usage of LSVs, or Low Speed Vehicles, in the municipality. “I would like to inquire … why Point Pleasant Boro hasn’t embraced their usage as a cohort alongside neighboring towns such as Point Pleasant Beach and Bay Head,” resident Mark Duda wrote in a letter to the borough council this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy