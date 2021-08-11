Handicap tables dedicated by MBIA at Elks Beach

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Beach Improvement Association [MBIA] recently dedicated two handicap accessible tables at Elks Beach. The tables are situated on a patio area made up of hard surface tiles that were installed last summer to enhance handicap accessibility at the beach. The project was spearheaded by Manasquan Elks Lodge 2534.
Star News Group publishes two weekly paid newspapers — The Coast Star, published every Thursday, and The Ocean Star, published each Friday. Both papers are available by mailed subscription and are also sold on the newsstand. The single-copy price for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star is $1.00.
The history of The Coast Star is one of consistency. The newspaper has been located at its current location, 13 Broad Street, Manasquan, since 1909, and has served the southern Monmouth County area since 1877. The paper currently has a weekly paid circulation of 11,530 copies.
The Ocean Star, located at 421 River Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, was launched in 1998 and serves the northern Ocean County area. In 2017, coverage of Brick Township was added, giving The Ocean Star a total current circulation of 6,998.
Starnewsgroup.com, launched initially in March 2007, and completely re-designed in March 2017, combined the previous web sites for each of these publications into one local news source for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star readers. The extensive news coverage found each week on the pages of these two newspapers, is now also found online in interactive e-Editions at starnewsgroup.com.
Additional news updates on local happenings occur daily on starnewsgroup.com — your source for all the latest, local news in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Our latest news headlines are also available via the Apple News app on all iOS devices, and as an Alexa Flash Briefing for the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.
In 2014, Star News Group purchased Night & Day Magazine, a free publication that publishes once a month in January, February and March, twice a month in May, June, July and August, and also once a month in September, October, November and December.
Night & Day Magazine focuses on entertainment in Monmouth and Ocean counties including features, dining, art, nightlife, day trips, music and shopping. 20,000 copies of each issue are distributed at over 600 locations.
For more information about Night & Day Magazine, please visit ndmag.com.
BRIELLE — Dylan Eldredge, 9, is on a mission. For the past few days, he has been feverishly working to set a world’s record by making the longest hopscotch course ever. Dylan, who is going into fourth grade at Brielle Elementary School, has been spending hours each day in Brielle Park, across the street from his home on Union Lane, working on his latest project – chalking hopscotch squares on the asphalt walkway that circles the park.
WALL TOWNSHIP — The township has been offered a piece of the former Circus Drive-In, as plans to redevelop the property have been submitted. Mayor Timothy Farrell, speaking during the township committee meeting on Wednesday, asked fellow members if there was any interest in the sign. “I had a strange...
POINT PLEASANT — Point Paws, the Animal Welfare Committee of the Borough of Point Pleasant, has scheduled its first fundraising event since having to put programs on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Oct. 15 the local nonprofit will host its popular Point Paws Fall Designer Bag Bingo &...
WALL TOWNSHIP — Listening to the will of the people can often be difficult, but when the people are calling for pickleball courts, officials are prone to oblige. At Wednesday night’s council meeting, Business Administrator Jeff Bertrand said the township was applying for grant funding from county and state sources to help fund the construction of pickleball courts in Wall.
BRADLEY BEACH — RallyCap Sports, a volunteer sports program for children and young adults with special needs hosts a weekly beach volleyball program in Bradley Beach. Games are held at 6:30 p.m. for one hour every Wednesday throughout July and August on the beachfront at Cliff Avenue and Ocean Avenue.
WALL TOWNSHIP — Allaire State Park held the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Auto Show on Sunday Aug. 15 featuring over 200 classic cars ranging from the year 1915, to the 1996. The vintage and old-time cars were voted on with the most popular car from each decade, the overall best car in show and fan favorite receiving recognition.
Robert “Bob” Gifford age 77 of Wall Township. Please join us to Celebrate the Life of Bob Gifford. Bob passed away from cancer March 15, 2020 the day before the world shut down with Covid-19. Please join us to have a drink and share some memories in his honor. Friday August 27, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the South Wall Fire House, 2605 Atlantic Ave, Wall Township, 08736. There will be a firemen’s service at 6:30 p.m. Dress casual.
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights school district has updated its Road Forward plan outlining protocols to be followed as students return to school in September during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The plan, offered in a slideshow presentation at Monday’s school board meeting, is also available on the...
SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Borough Council voted unanimously on Aug. 11 to move forward with a project to construct a second platform tennis court in the existing Crescent Park racquet sports area. Mike D’Altrui, chairman of the Sea Girt Recreation Commission said, “We’re excited to move forward with...
WALL TOWNSHIP — At the InfoAge Science and History Museums this weekend, two lectures were given on events prominent in the second World War as a part of the WWII Weekend. The weekend had on display artifacts from the war including remnants of the U.S.S Arizona, in addition to WWII dioramas, and commemorative posters from national archives.
Francine Marie [nee Karney] Thomasian, 62 of the Manasquan Park, section of Wall Township, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pittston, Pennsylvania and had lived in Wilkes-Barre, PA before moving to Wall Township, 34 years ago. Most know...
POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Environmental Commission members continue to fine tune the details of a local tree ordinance they hope to present to the governing body in the near future. During the commission’s meeting Monday, Aug. 16, members took time to analyze aspects of an ordinance adopted by the...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Rotary Club returned to in-person meetings this summer and is gearing up for a host of activities and fundraisers aimed at supporting the community and the many missions it aids. “We decided last spring to search for a new meeting location. The...
POINT PLEASANT — Despite the Point Pleasant Garden Club currently being on hiatus, members are eagerly making plans for the coming year. One item on the agenda for the fall is a bus trip to the Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library and Buckley’s Tavern in Delaware. “I think the last...
BRICK TOWNSHIP – The annual SummerFest Car Show returned to Brick Township on Aug. 5 with a range of muscle cars, sports cars and motorcycles for all ages to observe at Windward Beach after the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. “We had 100 plus cars …...
BAY HEAD — The 47th annual clambake returns to Bay Head on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. This community tradition is presented by Bay Head Fire Company No 1. and will be held at the firehouse located at 81 Bridge Ave., rain or shine. There are limited...
BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Arts Council [BBAC] celebrated its 10th anniversary by presenting a Shakespeare at the Beach festival to the community. The festivities took place on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fifth Avenue gazebo on the beachfront promenade. The free...
MANTOLOKING — Over the last few years, Barnegat Bay’s waters have become overwhelmed with the alien-like creatures beachgoers have come to fear. Jellyfish, that is. Barbara Hood Benz, chairwoman for the Mantoloking Environmental Commission, says that this wasn’t an issue when she was a child, and would swim in the bay often.
BRADLEY BEACH — A workshop meeting held at the Bradley Beach Borough Hall on Aug. 10 reviewed possible next steps for the former United Methodist Church building at 319 LaReine Avenue. The property was purchased by the borough last year for $1.5 million. Initially, community leaders hoped to transform the...
POINT PLEASANT — A borough resident is encouraging municipal leaders to take action when it comes to the usage of LSVs, or Low Speed Vehicles, in the municipality. “I would like to inquire … why Point Pleasant Boro hasn’t embraced their usage as a cohort alongside neighboring towns such as Point Pleasant Beach and Bay Head,” resident Mark Duda wrote in a letter to the borough council this month.
Comments / 0