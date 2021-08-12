Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurel Hill, NC

Man arrested on drug, stolen vehicle charges

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago

LAUREL HILL — Scotland County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators made an arrest Wednesday after finding an individual slumped at the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, investigators were patrolling Morgan Street in Laurel Hill when they saw a white Ford Ranger parked at a residence.

“The driver was unconscious and slumped over,” Dover said. “Investigators checked the welfare of (the man) … the vehicle was stolen from Charlotte.”

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the man was in possession if methamphetamine, syringes and methamphetamine pipes.

Arrested was James Vance Tyner Jr., 49, of Laurel Hill. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $35,000 secured bond for those charges.

Dover said warrants out of Stanly County were also served on Tyner.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

Comments / 0

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
City
Center Hill, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Laurel Hill, NC
Scotland County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Paraphernalia#Methamphetamine#James Vance#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Two arrested for drugs Sunday

LAURINBURG — Two Laurinburg men were arrested Sunday after an attempted breaking and entering. According to the report from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just after 4 a.m. about a break-in in progress on Crestline Road. Upon arrival deputies did not see anyone when walking around the property, however, when walking to the rear of the property deputies saw a Honda Accord driving slowly down Dillon Drive.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Teen leads police on car chase

LAURINBURG —A report of a stolen car led Laurinburg police officers on a foot chase Friday. According to Lt. Jeremy White, around 3 a.m. Friday officers got a report that a blue 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from Corona Avenue. The vehicle was then seen by officers around 7:30 a.m. on James Street with four individuals inside.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

WAGRAM — A resident of Jane Shaw Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole a semi-automatic shotgun and a three-wheel moped. LAUREL HILL — A resident of Pate Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone broke...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Crime Stoppers soon on its way to Laurinburg

Beware, crooks … Crime Stoppers is coming. We’ve been hearing that for quite some time now, but things like some disagreement over how to bring it here and the coronavirus pandemic kept Laurinburg pumping the brakes. Now, it appears, lights and sirens have replaced the brakes and the city could...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG —A resident of Brian Lane reported that someone had attempted to break into their residence. LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol valued at $400. It is unknown if the vehicle was secured or not.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Willow Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a .45 caliber Highpoint pistol valued at $400. The vehicle had been left unsecured. LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Willow Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a .45 caliber Highpoint pistol valued at $400. The vehicle had been left unsecured. LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wilkinson Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that a .38 caliber Davis Derringer pistol valued at $150 was taken from their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured. Larceny. LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wilkinson Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that a .38 caliber Davis Derringer pistol valued at $150 was taken from their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured. Larceny. LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy