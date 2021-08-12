Man arrested on drug, stolen vehicle charges

LAUREL HILL — Scotland County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators made an arrest Wednesday after finding an individual slumped at the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, investigators were patrolling Morgan Street in Laurel Hill when they saw a white Ford Ranger parked at a residence.

“The driver was unconscious and slumped over,” Dover said. “Investigators checked the welfare of (the man) … the vehicle was stolen from Charlotte.”

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the man was in possession if methamphetamine, syringes and methamphetamine pipes.

Arrested was James Vance Tyner Jr., 49, of Laurel Hill. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $35,000 secured bond for those charges.

Dover said warrants out of Stanly County were also served on Tyner.

