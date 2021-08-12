FIFA 22 Closed Beta Demo Invites Are Being Sent Out Right Now

PlayStation has discounted one of its best games ever to the low, low price of only $10. The game in question is specifically that of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, which was released in 2016 on the PlayStation 4. And while this title is one that has been on sale quite a bit in the past, this is definitely one of the lowest prices that it has ever appeared at. To make this sale even better, though, it's not the only Uncharted game that is available for this value.