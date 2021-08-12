Cancel
FIFA

FIFA 22 Closed Beta Demo Invites Are Being Sent Out Right Now

By Damian Seeto
attackofthefanboy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Sports has started to send out several invites to the highly elusive closed beta for FIFA 22. This is essentially a free demo of the game that some people have access to. However, getting to an invite to the FIFA 22 closed beta is harder than it looks. The people that have been chosen to be invited to the beta have been selected at random. If you were chosen to play the beta, you are one of the lucky ones.

#Xbox Series X#Football#Xbox One#Ea Sports#Volta Football#Stadia
