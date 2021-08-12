Cancel
Golf

Louis Oosthuizen WITHDRAWS from the Wyndham Championship

By Andy Roberts
golfmagic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouis Oosthuizen has decided to withdraw from this week's Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour citing a neck injury. Oosthuizen has vaulted to seventh in the world rankings as it stands following an incredible run of performances that includes four top-three finishes in his last seven starts - highlighted by two runner-ups at the US PGA and US Open followed by a tie for third at The Open.

