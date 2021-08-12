French police on alert after Covid testing centre attacks
French police have been urged to step up security around Covid vaccination and testing centres after a spate of attacks and vandalism in the last month. As France prepares for a fifth weekend of demonstrations against the health pass, the interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, has written to police chiefs calling for greater vigilance. French media reported that the request had come directly from Emmanuel Macron.www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0