Photos: 'Field of Dreams' comes to life

Tonight is the night for the Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in Dyersville. It will be the first regular-season Major League Baseball game played in Iowa. Major League Baseball considered using the field created for the 1989 movie, but the dimensions were limited, so a new ballpark was built next to it. Designer Murray Cook says fans will walk through the original movie site field, enter the cornfield and walk a path that takes them toward the right-field fence area. Cook says 159 acres of corn were planted around the field this spring and it’s as high as it was in the movie. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p-m and will be nationally televised on FOX.