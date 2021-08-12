Photos: 'Field of Dreams' comes to life

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleField of Dreams CHICAGO - AUGUST 03: Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a portrait wearing a special throwback vintage uniform in preparation for Major League Baseball"u2019s Field of Dream game on August 3, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago White Sox will play the New York Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa on August 12, 2021 in the first Major League game to ever be played in the state of Iowa in a stadium built next to the site where the Field of Dreams movie was filmed. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) (Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

MLBPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Speaks on Reunion With ‘Field of Dreams’ Costar Dwier Brown

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner is remembering a “really special moment” that he shared with actor Dwier Brown while shooting “Field of Dreams.”. The Oscar-winning actor and director took to Instagram recently to post a series of snaps, including one in which he faces Brown playing his character Ray’s father, John Kinsella, in the movie, and asks him if he wants to play catch.
MLBPosted by
Us Weekly

Alex Rodriguez Returns to His Baseball Roots Ahead of Real-Life ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

Batter up! Alex Rodriguez went back to his baseball roots, wearing his New York Yankees uniform in honor of the upcoming “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa. The retired MLB player, who was a shortstop for the Yankees before leaving the sport in 2016, paid a visit to the set of 1989’s Field of Dreams set, which will host the Yankees and the Chicago White Sox for the first-ever MLB game played in the state of Iowa on Thursday, August 12.
Dyersville, IAloras.edu

Duhawks Preparing for a Field of Dreams

Next week, Major League Baseball will arrive just down the road from Dubuque for its first Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on August 12. Before the first pitch is thrown until after the final out is recorded, Duhawks will be on-site to help make everything run smoothly.
MLBYardbarker

See the coolest photos from 'Field of Dreams' game between Yankees-White Sox

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played a unique game on Thursday in many respects. The teams met at the site where “Field of Dreams” was filmed in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium where they played was constructed for the game, about a quarter mile away from where the one for the movie was located.
MLBMissoulian

Recap: Iowa's 'Field of Dreams' comes alive for a real ballgame

It was a made-for-TV event as the Chicago White Sox played the New York Yankees in a cornfield stadium in the middle of Iowa, the "Field of Dreams" made famous in a 1989 movie. The made-from-scratch stadium — built to hold about 8,000 fans watch the White Sox and Yankees...
MLBfox5ny.com

‘Ghost Player’: Life after filming for Dyersville’s Field of Dreams

CHICAGO - It turns out that "Field of Dreams" was right — if you build it, they will come. This week, Major League Baseball will slide into Dyersville, Iowa for the first MLB game played in the state. Originally scheduled for August 2020, the delayed game — now set to feature a matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees — brings some of the league’s finest to a new park built to the north of the field made famous by the 1989 film.
MLBWQAD

Dying wish of late 'Field of Dreams' owner finally comes true

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees play Thursday night at the iconic "Field of Dreams," and it all started with one woman's dream. Denise Stillman bought the field in 2012 and spent years pushing for an MLB game to come to Iowa. "She just said,...
MLBsuperhits106.com

Field Of Dreams Game Is Tonight

Tonight is the night for the Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in Dyersville. It will be the first regular-season Major League Baseball game played in Iowa. Major League Baseball considered using the field created for the 1989 movie, but the dimensions were limited, so a new ballpark was built next to it. Designer Murray Cook says fans will walk through the original movie site field, enter the cornfield and walk a path that takes them toward the right-field fence area. Cook says 159 acres of corn were planted around the field this spring and it’s as high as it was in the movie. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p-m and will be nationally televised on FOX.
MLBwtmj.com

Field of Dreams in Brewers’ future?

MLB’s inaugural Field of Dreams Game was a rousing success on Thursday night. Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns would love to be a part of it going forward. “I think any time you can play on a national stage, any time you can be a part of a...
MLBPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Field of Dreams Game: Yankees giddy about playing in Iowa corn field | ‘It’s a dream come true’

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Giancarlo Stanton was on the field about 10 minutes before any other Yankees player Thursday afternoon surveying the scene on the ballpark built in the middle of an Iowa cornfield for the first Field of Dreams game. With his phone in his hand, the slugging designated hitter extended his arms and snapped a couple selfies with the outfield grasss and cornfields as his backdrop.
MLBPosted by
CBS Chicago

A Dream To Come True For Many As White Sox Prepare To Take On Yankees At Field Of Dreams In Iowa

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (CBS) — Film fans, baseball fans – and of course, fans of both of the above – have been waiting more than three decades for a moment that will happen on Thursday. Just like in the movie “Field of Dreams,” the Chicago White Sox – not ghosts of players from 1919, but the present-day White Sox of 2021 – will take the field amid the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa to take on the New York Yankees. And within those fields of corn, the final touches on a field of dreams have been realized. “There’s just a chill that goes down your...
MLBMarconews.com

As MLB brings 'Field of Dreams' to life: Here's 6 other iconic venues we want to see a game

If you build it, not only will they come, they will play – eventually. In 2019, Major League Baseball announced plans for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees to play each other in Dyersville, Iowa, the following year. The pandemic obviously postponed the spectacle one year, but the Yankees and White Sox will finally play at the "Field of Dream" filming site on Thursday.

