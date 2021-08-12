Cancel
Mendota, IL

Over 30K without power statewide after Wednesday storms

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – Over 30K Illinois residents are still without power after a powerful blast of storms with high winds swept across the state Wednesday morning. In LaSalle County over 2200 are without power, mostly in and around Mendota, which had doppler indicated winds over 100 mph knock down dozens of power lines and hundreds of tree limbs. The City of Mendota Street Department will be picking up limbs curbside as long as they are not excessive in size and the burn pit will be open. Shelby Weide of the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce said that everything is still a go for the 74th annual Sweet Corn Festival, which runs today through Sunday downtown.

