The European Union is moving to impose a tax on imports with greater carbon intensity than is allowed in certain energy-intensive domestic industries. The intent of this carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) is to prevent “carbon leakage” and to provide those domestic industries with a level playing field. Goods with carbon intensity exceeding EU emissions standards will be taxed at a rate determined by the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), and the border adjustment will be offset by carbon emissions taxes in the exporter’s home country.