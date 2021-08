Just a few weeks ago, it appeared that the United States had COVID-19 on the run. As the vaccinated population increased, case counts plummeted. But with the virus’ more virulent delta variant spreading quickly, the numbers are rising, particularly among those who have put off getting one of the three COVID-19 vaccines. On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated people can — and have — transmitted the virus, even when they haven’t exhibited severe symptoms.