Gov. Holcomb announces third round of Next Level Connections Broadband grants

By Staff Report
Shelbyville News
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced today the third round of Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program is open for applications. The grant program, which seeks to bridge the digital divide by bringing high-quality, reliable broadband to unserved and underserved parts of Indiana, began as part of Gov. Holcomb’s Next Level Connections initiative, a $1 billion statewide infrastructure program announced in 2018. The first two rounds of funding awarded $78.95 million to 63 projects, for a total investment of $155.12 million, when including the local matching funds. These previously awarded projects will bring broadband infrastructure to more than 22,401 homes, commercial locations, and anchor institutions, such as schools, universities, hospitals or major employers, in 44 counties.

