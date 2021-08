Justin Rose must decide whether to scale the Alps and march on the city of the Colosseum to chase a Ryder Cup spot after his American season ended in agonising fashion. The former world No 1 will return to England following a final-hole three-putt at the Wyndham Championship that cost him a place in the FedEx Cup play-offs. It is the first time that Rose, who won the FedEx three years ago, has failed to qualify for the three-tournament series that will mean someone will collect $15 million (£10.8 million) in Atlanta at the start of next month.