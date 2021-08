The Mets had their Tuesday night game against the Nationals suspended due to rain, and they will finish it Wednesday starting at 4:10 p.m. New York is trailing 3-1. The game was suspended in the top of the second with catcher Riley Adams on first and the pitcher spot due up. Watch out for the Nationals pulling a double-switch at the restart of the game, perhaps pinch-hitting a different catcher to start the game and having the pitcher spot come up eighth the rest of the first game.