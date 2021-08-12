Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sizing up Sheppard

By D.C. sports fan in SoCal
Bullets Forever
 6 days ago

I do not believe general manager in the NBA is the most important. The NBA has pretty much always been a player's league. You accumulate the best players at least 1 or 2 future Hall of Famers you have a chance. Baseball is really where GMs shine. The NFL is a coach and QB league.

www.bulletsforever.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Brooks
Person
Tony Parker
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Ernie Grunfeld
Person
Tommy Sheppard
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Baseball#Hall Of Famers#Gms#Nfl#Qb League#West#Warriors#Clippers#Wizards#Kcp#The Nba Draft#Lebron Wade#As Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAPosted by
On3.com

Damian Lillard pokes fun at Carmelo Anthony leaving

After posting a heartfelt goodbye message to Portland, Carmelo Anthony’s ex-teammate Damian Lillard joked that he needed him gone from his property. The two played their last two seasons together with the Portland Trailblazers before Anthony signed a new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Damian Lillard on Carmelo Anthony’s...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson urging Warriors to trade for Bradley Beal

The Golden State Warriors are going to be a menace next season. The return of Klay Thompson and a healthy Stephen Curry will serve as the cornerstones of what could be a serious title challenge from the Dubs. As it turns out, however, the Warriors aren’t done yet, with reports now emerging that they could be looking to add Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal to their already formidable lineup.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma sounds off on Wizards’ overcrowded rotation

When the Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, they got two experienced marksmen in return with Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Wizards are in dire need of shooters because they were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA last season. Washington also...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lakers Rumors: Best Free Agents For The Last 3 Roster Spots

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a blockbuster trade this summer and improved their roster by acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. They have also made a lot of additions in free agency, bringing in shooters such as Carmelo Anthony and Kendrick Nunn. It is clear that free agency...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

John Wall trade’s shocking final ending for Wizards

In the summer of 2017, the Washington Wizards inked John Wall to a massive four-year, $170 million extension that kicked in during the 2019-20 season. Wall’s contract soon became the consensus worst deal in the entire league due to a number of injuries, and many saw the former No. 1 overall pick as an untradeable asset due to his insanely large contract.
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Mailbag: Sign Isaiah Thomas? Add DeMarcus Cousins or Kevin Love + Sign LaMarcus Aldridge?

Los Angeles Lakers, Isaiah Thomas, LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Love, DeMarcus Cousins, Los Angeles, James Ennis, Mac McClung, National Basketball Association, Chase Senior. Los Angeles Lakers rumors are still revolving around NBA Free Agency after the Lakers spent heavily to revamp their roster. Could the Lakers go out and bring in Isaiah Thomas? What would it take to sign LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap or James Ennis? What is the starting 5 going to look like for Los Angeles + is Kevin Love heading to the Lakers? Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers those questions and more in today’s Lakers rumors mailbag. Subscribe to The Los Angeles Lakers Report for more Lakers news and rumors: https://www.youtube.com/lakerstv?sub_... - Sign Isaiah Thomas? - Sign LaMarcus Aldridge?
NBABullets Forever

Tommy Sheppard’s offseason moves provides optimism, but we should still be cautious

Washington Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard has had a busy off-season so far which included pulling off one of the most complex trades in NBA history, which involved trading Russell Westbrook for a quite a haul in return. For many pundits, despite giving up the former NBA MVP, the Wizards were viewed as winners in this trade because they created cap flexibility and they added much needed depth to their roster. Without a doubt the Wizards gave themselves some options going forward and perhaps added a deeper team around Bradley Beal, but as much as this move is celebrated, fans should celebrate cautiously.

Comments / 0

Community Policy