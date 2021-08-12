Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Black woman kicked out of Birmingham restaurant over clothing says race played a role

By Howard Koplowitz
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
A Black woman who says she was “rudely mistreated” by a Birmingham restaurant who kicked her out of the establishment over her attire doubted that her clothing was the real reason she was asked to leave. Aireal Bonner said she was told to get out of Southern Kitchen & Bar...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Clothing#Dress Code#Police Brutality#Racial Injustice#Food Drink#Southern Kitchen Bar#Cbs#Afro
