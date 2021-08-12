Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Noble, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lagrange; Noble; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Steuben, north central Noble and southeastern Lagrange Counties through 830 AM EDT At 752 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Topeka, or 7 miles northeast of Ligonier, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lagrange around 810 AM EDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana near mile marker 349. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 126 and 139. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH