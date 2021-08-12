Severe Weather Statement issued for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Macomb; Oakland; Wayne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WAYNE...SOUTHEASTERN OAKLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN MACOMB COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0