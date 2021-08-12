Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset County, PA

'Market Day' mixer planned to introduce Windber-area to goods from southern Somerset County

By David Hurst dhurst@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44EOUu_0bPTVRM600
Maple Queen Rebecca Wright organized two days of events in Windber to introduce the community to locally made products. By David Hurst dhurst@tribdem.com

SOMERSET – Rebecca Wright noticed a disconnect between the northern and southern ends of Somerset County while she was vying to become Pennsylvania Maple Queen this year.

Above all, that included a lack of awareness about the homegrown products being offered in the south – a gap she hopes to bridge next month with a weekend of events in Windber, including a local “Market Day.”

“There’s going to be an evening event (on Sept. 24) that’s just for the local businesses, for them to network with each other and see how they can help one another,” said Wright, who was crowned the state’s 74th maple queen in March.

On Sept. 25, local vendors, including maple producers, honey producers, soap-makers and others, will set up booths inside the Ambassador Banquet Hall on Graham Avenue for Market Day, enabling the public to browse and buy products that are crafted or cultivated in Somerset County.

It’s a chance to let people experience “some of the great products made in our own backyard,” Wright said Tuesday, following a presentation to Somerset County’s commissioners about the event.

There will also be food trucks, children’s activities and other draws during the public Sept. 25 event, she said.

“I’m excited for it,” said Wright, a 2021 Windber Area graduate.

The Somerset County commissioners praised Wright’s initiative. President Commissioner Gerald Walker credited her for identifying an issue and then acting on a creative way to address it.

“We’ve always had great maple queens ... and she’s setting the bar a little higher now,” he said.

Wright is partnering with the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce on the Sept. 24 mixer event.

There will be a $20 fee for businesses to display their goods and attend.

Efforts remain underway to get additional vendors for the events. Businesses interested in attending the mixer and market day can reach out to Wright at wrightbecca21902@gmail.com or 814-533-1103.

Comments / 0

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
246
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Somerset County, PA
Government
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Somerset County, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixer#Pennsylvania Maple Queen#Windber Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy