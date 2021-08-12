'Market Day' mixer planned to introduce Windber-area to goods from southern Somerset County

Maple Queen Rebecca Wright organized two days of events in Windber to introduce the community to locally made products. By David Hurst dhurst@tribdem.com

SOMERSET – Rebecca Wright noticed a disconnect between the northern and southern ends of Somerset County while she was vying to become Pennsylvania Maple Queen this year.

Above all, that included a lack of awareness about the homegrown products being offered in the south – a gap she hopes to bridge next month with a weekend of events in Windber, including a local “Market Day.”

“There’s going to be an evening event (on Sept. 24) that’s just for the local businesses, for them to network with each other and see how they can help one another,” said Wright, who was crowned the state’s 74th maple queen in March.

On Sept. 25, local vendors, including maple producers, honey producers, soap-makers and others, will set up booths inside the Ambassador Banquet Hall on Graham Avenue for Market Day, enabling the public to browse and buy products that are crafted or cultivated in Somerset County.

It’s a chance to let people experience “some of the great products made in our own backyard,” Wright said Tuesday, following a presentation to Somerset County’s commissioners about the event.

There will also be food trucks, children’s activities and other draws during the public Sept. 25 event, she said.

“I’m excited for it,” said Wright, a 2021 Windber Area graduate.

The Somerset County commissioners praised Wright’s initiative. President Commissioner Gerald Walker credited her for identifying an issue and then acting on a creative way to address it.

“We’ve always had great maple queens ... and she’s setting the bar a little higher now,” he said.

Wright is partnering with the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce on the Sept. 24 mixer event.

There will be a $20 fee for businesses to display their goods and attend.

Efforts remain underway to get additional vendors for the events. Businesses interested in attending the mixer and market day can reach out to Wright at wrightbecca21902@gmail.com or 814-533-1103.