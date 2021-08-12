City Council approves Fairfield Avenue stormwater plan

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Damaged and ineffective decades-old stormwater pipes were unearthed when the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority recently completed an upgrade to its sewer system under Fairfield Avenue in the city’s West End.

The city owns the stormwater lines that need replaced.

However, the work cannot be done immediately because of needing to go through all the proper legal and business procedures. Rather, it will likely not be finished until early next year, weather permitting, according to Jared Campagna, director of Johnstown’s Public Works Department.

On Wednesday, City Council voted unanimously to cover the cost incurred by the stormwater project on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation-owned road. Johnstown plans to pay for the construction, which could cost between $1 million and $2 million, with American Rescue Plan funds allocated for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

JRA is expected to discuss the matter at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

“Through this intergovernmental agreement with the JRA and with the assistance of PennDOT, the city of Johnstown was able to streamline this project,” Campagna said. “The city is understanding of the impact this project will have on motorists who travel this route daily, but it is a necessary step to ensure the long-term stability of the existing stormwater system.”

The delay means that Fairfield Avenue will remain in rough shape due to the recent digging and construction until 4,000 feet of stormwater lines are installed from the Lower Yoder Township/city border to the railroad overpass near Giant Eagle.

“The project of the redevelopment authority was completed and the repaving would have already started had we not discovered this problem with the storm system,” said Monsignor Raymond Balta, JRA chairman.

“So now, it’s only reasonable. We’ll just have to wait a while and be patient. Once the city resolves the storm issue, then we’ll go ahead and repave and do the final finishing of Fairfield Avenue.”

JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar added that she feels there is a “significant advantage in improving the underground infrastructure at the right time in the right way.”

Parties agreed to not pave the road now only to dig it up again. Campagna said that decision could save hundreds of thousands of dollars in paving costs.

“The public looks at you funny when you start doing it twice within only a few months apart,” Johnstown interim City Manager Dan Penatzer said. “We want to try to do it in the most cost-effective way.”

The stormwater lines are not related to the sanitary sewer collection system that the city recently sold to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.

However, GJWA did need to do some work to its sewer lines on Fairfield Avenue as part of the process. The water authority tried to see if it could use excess Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority grant money to help the city pay for the stormwater work, but the request was denied.

“If they would have let us apply that $200,000 grant to the city, the water authority would have done that instantly because fixing the storm sewers goes along with fixing the sanitary sewers,” said William Barbin, GJWA’s solicitor. “They do have interactions with each other. If they’re both working good, we don’t have any problems. But PennVEST said no. They wouldn’t allow us. PennVEST felt that was outside the scope of what they had approved.”

Barbin, who is also JRA’s solicitor, added: “The redevelopment authority has a contract with a fair amount of money in it for paving. The water authority’s doesn’t have a lot of money for paving in it.

“The redevelopment authority would hold up the permanent paving so that the city can get their line in first and then we’ll apply what money we already had from PennVEST to repaving, so that we weren’t paving it in August and the city digging it up in the spring.

“That would embarrass everybody, and that would be a waste of public money.”