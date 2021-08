LITITZ BOROUGH – Have you noticed that our LititzPD.org menu options have changed a bit recently?. The LBPD strives to maintain an agency culture of transparency and accountability in order to build and sustain public trust and legitimacy. The LBPD regularly posts and makes available for instant public access on the agency webpage, information which is commonly of community interest and concern; such as agency policy, arrests, enforcement actions, reported crime and other law enforcement data. This is in addition to publicizing the beneficial outcomes and images of positive, trust-building partnerships and initiatives.