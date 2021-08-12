How agents can tap into the 'gold mine' of divorce listings
Forget about expired and FSBO listings. If agents can successfully and consistently land divorce listings, their business will boom. While agents flock to expired and for-sale-by-owner listings, the divorce subset of the market is often left alone because of the confusion that surrounds the process of getting listings from divorcing couples. But divorce listings are typically lucrative and minimally competitive.www.inman.com
