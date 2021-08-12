Cancel
How agents can tap into the 'gold mine' of divorce listings

By Libertina Brandt
Inman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget about expired and FSBO listings. If agents can successfully and consistently land divorce listings, their business will boom. While agents flock to expired and for-sale-by-owner listings, the divorce subset of the market is often left alone because of the confusion that surrounds the process of getting listings from divorcing couples. But divorce listings are typically lucrative and minimally competitive.

