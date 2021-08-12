WATCH: Mayoral candidate Chris Woods presents his plan for the city of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local businessman Chris Woods hopes to make a big impact during this year’s Birmingham city mayoral race. The magic-city native attended Carrie A. Tuggle Elementary and graduated A. H. Parker High School before going on to play football at Auburn University, taking them all the way to an SEC championship game in 1983. For three years, Chris Woods started his professional football career in the Canadian Football League (CFL) before spending another three years in the National Football League (NFL) with the Los Angeles Raiders and Denver Broncos.