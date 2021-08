With last week’s strong U.S. jobs data and expected high levels of consumer and producer prices, bond yields have risen to their highest in more than three weeks. The Consumer Price Index for all items less food and energy rose 4.3% over the last 12 months, which was relatively in line with projections and the Fed’s narrative around transitory price pressures this year. From another angle, the New York Fed's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations shows another leap in inflation expectations. Both the median 1-year and 3-year look ahead consumer inflation projection hit a data series high of 4.84% and 3.87%, respectively.