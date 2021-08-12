Cancel
White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
An American flag flies down the right field line in the cornfield ballpark depicted in the movie "Field of Dreams" on Wednesday near Dyersville, Iowa.  Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are set to make history Thursday in MLB's inaugural "Field of Dreams" game.

The teams will play in the league's first game in Iowa. Instead of expansive seating and many restaurants and bars that fans see in current ballparks, however, this game will feature endless mazes of corn stalks.

The iconic matchup is to be held near the set of the 1989 movie, Field of Dreams, widely considered one of the top baseball films.

The Academy Award-nominated movie features actor Kevin Costner portraying Ray Kinsella, who interacts with multiple players from the 1919 White Sox.

Members of that team were banned from baseball for intentionally losing in the World Series.

In honor of the cult classic and its connection to baseball, MLB formed an idea to stage a game close to the film site just outside Dyersville, which is a popular tourist attraction.

To make that dream come true, MLB spent more than $5 million to construct and maintain a temporary cornfield ballpark adjacent to the movie set -- for which plans began in 2019 -- that will hold nearly 8,000 fans.

The game is set for 6:15 p.m. CDT Thursday, pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Costner is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

How to watch:

FOX will televise the "Field of Dreams" game nationally, with pre-game coverage that begins at 5 p.m. CDT. Viewers also can stream the game through the MLB.TV app or Bally Sports.

Ticket information and prices:

Tickets for the "Field of Dreams" game first became available to fans through a lottery system. Winners were randomly chosen and sent an email with information to purchase the tickets.

Once the lottery process concluded, tickets started to populate on the secondary market.

As of Wednesday night, tickets remained available on StubHub, with the cheapest seats hovering around $950 to $1,000 each for a spot in the left-field bleachers.

