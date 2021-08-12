ProBility Media Corp Announces Several Corporate Initiatives

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXACU) ("Oxbridge Acquisition Corp." or the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $115,000,000. Each unit consisted of one Class A ordinary share and one redeemable warrant, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. The Company's units commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on August 12, 2021, under the symbol "OXACU." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary share and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "OXAC" and "OXACW," respectively.