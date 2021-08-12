Cancel
Business

ProBility Media Corp Announces Several Corporate Initiatives

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
 4 days ago

Announces settlement with several convertible note holders and appoints new corporate officers. COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - ProBility Media Corp (OTCPK: PBYA), an education company building the first online and hands on combined full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, settles some of its convertible debt and appoints key new corporate officers within the company.

