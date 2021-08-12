Rookie Ober, Twins blank White Sox 1-0; Polanco homers

Cancel
Cover picture for the article8-12-21 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0. Minnesota took two of three from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West. Caleb Thielbar, Juan Minaya and Alex Colomé worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances. José Ruiz allowed Polanco’s homer in the sixth, his lone inning of relief. Minnesota has an off day today before beginning a new series at home against Tampa Bay on Friday.

