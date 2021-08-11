Cancel
What patent granted in Olney in 2020 took the longest?

By East Central Reporter Reports
eastcentralreporter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longest time between a patent being filed and granted in 2020 in Olney was 1,230 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Don E. Abel for a lid for drinking cup. It was filed on July 27, 2017 before being approved on Dec. 8, 2020.

