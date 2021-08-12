Cancel
‘The White Lotus’ review: hotel guests from hell make for a dream telly vacation

By Ralph Jones
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRimming. Death. Theft. Romance. Drugs. Squatting to poo in a suitcase. HBO’s new show The White Lotus has all the elements that make up a great TV series. But summing the show up is a bit of a challenge. It begins with a death but it’s not really a murder mystery; there are plenty of funny lines but it’s too sad to be a comedy. It’s been compared to reality TV and described as a “social satire” and it’s a great example of the modern TV show that manages to do it all: unconstrained by genre, it does succeed – like its closest comparison, Succession – in being hilariously funny one minute and desperately sad the next.

