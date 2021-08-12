‘The White Lotus’ review: hotel guests from hell make for a dream telly vacation

Rachel's choice in particular felt like a betrayal, but it all makes sense. Of the vacationers who arrived at the beautiful Hawaiian resort in The White Lotus premiere, Alexandra Daddario's Rachel Patton is arguably the easiest for us commoners to identify with, at least at first. Yes, she's extraordinarily beautiful in that Alexandra Daddario way, but she's also a ball of anxiety and eager to connect. Her growing discomfort with her new husband, the bullishly obnoxious Shane (Jake Lacy), is palpable. Her career anxieties are likely familiar to anyone who's freelanced for a living (especially self-employed writers, who will instantly understand the pain and pressure that comes with deciding whether to take on an assignment for a couple hundred dollars on vacation). You feel for Rachel when her mother-in-law (Molly Shannon) shows up on her honeymoon and tells her she never needs to get a job and that she should just host parties.