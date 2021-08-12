Former Methuen standout to lead Hillie girls soccer team
HAVERHILL — Krystyna (Gagne) Callagy has been named the girls varsity soccer coach at Haverhill High School. She replaces former longtime head coach Fred Tarbox. Athletic Director Tom O'Brien said Callagy was a four-year starter for the Elms College women’s soccer team from 2006-2009. She was inducted into the Elms Hall of Fame in 2015 and at the time held school career records for points, goals, game-winning goals and assists.www.hgazette.com
Comments / 0