Haverhill, MA

Former Methuen standout to lead Hillie girls soccer team

By Mike LaBella Staff writer
Haverhill Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVERHILL — Krystyna (Gagne) Callagy has been named the girls varsity soccer coach at Haverhill High School. She replaces former longtime head coach Fred Tarbox. Athletic Director Tom O'Brien said Callagy was a four-year starter for the Elms College women’s soccer team from 2006-2009. She was inducted into the Elms Hall of Fame in 2015 and at the time held school career records for points, goals, game-winning goals and assists.

