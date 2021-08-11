This is Douglas: Hwy. 78 Body Shop in Lithia Springs fixing cars since ‘62

Family-owned Hwy. 78 Body Shop located at 10330 Veterans Memorial Hwy., in Lithia Springs has operated since 1962 and six decades later, they’re still at it. Matt and Lisa Wilson run the business now. Her father-in-law Morris and his brother Guy were backyard auto mechanics in the ’60s and got busy enough with it that they decided to open a shop, said Lisa Wilson, who spoke by phone.