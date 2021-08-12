Back to School Safety Tips for Drivers
The school year is just around the corner and that means sidewalks and school zones will once again be filled with students going to and from school. Drivers are encouraged to take extra precautions when driving in or near school zones and looking for flashing street sign lights and buses notifying drivers when there’s a pedestrian trying to cross safely. Mid-Prairie Transportation Director Teresa Hartley acknowledges that not all kids will follow safety guidelines and encourages all adults to stay vigilant, “On the main roads kids don’t always look as they’re supposed to. We know they’re kids, that’s why it happens, so as adults we have to be more aware.”www.kciiradio.com
