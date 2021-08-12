Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Back to School Safety Tips for Drivers

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe school year is just around the corner and that means sidewalks and school zones will once again be filled with students going to and from school. Drivers are encouraged to take extra precautions when driving in or near school zones and looking for flashing street sign lights and buses notifying drivers when there’s a pedestrian trying to cross safely. Mid-Prairie Transportation Director Teresa Hartley acknowledges that not all kids will follow safety guidelines and encourages all adults to stay vigilant, “On the main roads kids don’t always look as they’re supposed to. We know they’re kids, that’s why it happens, so as adults we have to be more aware.”

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Back To School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 800 Pittsburgh Public Schools Students To Change From Bus Riders To Walkers This School Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Because of the bus driver shortage, more Pittsburgh Public Schools students will have to walk to school. Parents are in a bind after being thrown another curveball ahead of the upcoming school year. PPS added more students to its student walker list, which removed the need for nearly two dozen buses. Concerned mothers are speaking out after they received letters that said their kids won’t be able to ride a bus to school as they have in the past. The letter included tips on how to prepare their child to walk to and from school. “I received a letter from...
Advocacytheintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: American Red Cross offers back to school safety tips for a safe new year

As schools are getting back to classroom learning this fall, the American Red Cross wants to make sure your student is safe as they head back to school. We know parents and kids are both eager to get back to normal and return to the classroom, so we encourage everyone to make safety the top priority. The Red Cross offers these steps to help make the trip back to the classroom a safe one:
Traffickciiradio.com

Highland School Board Approves Pay Raise for Bus Drivers

The Highland School Board approved a pay raise for bus drivers during their regular meeting Monday. A shortage of bus drivers in the Highland School District started the board’s discussion on the pay raise. The pay rate four years ago was $12 per hour and was increased to $13.50 last year. With the approval of a pay raise, drivers will now receive $15 per hour. Highland Superintendent Ken Crawford explains why they made this decision, “People that do do it, we want to reward them and if anybody is thinking about wanting to drive a bus for us, whether it be route drivers or activities, then we want to make sure they understand we are willing to put the money out there.”
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Back to school supplies ideal for all students, parents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Class is almost in session and parents may be checking off those last items on their school supply list. Some of the products listed are great for all students and parents. Pure Sky cleaning products are created by their patented microfiber technology and are designed to make...
Texas Stateeverythinglubbock.com

AAA Texas warns drivers, parents and students to stay alert and avoid being “intexticated” as school bells ring

COPPELL, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from AAA Texas:. This August many Texas school students will return to classes for the first time since the pandemic began. To prevent traffic-related injuries and fatalities to students heading back to school, AAA Texas reminds drivers to slow down and stay alert in school zones and in neighborhoods around campuses. The afternoon school hours are particularly dangerous for walking children. Nearly one-third of child pedestrian fatalities occur in the afternoon hours between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
EducationNews 12

Guide: Back-to-school preparation 2021

If you are looking to skip the back-to-school butterflies, here’s how you and your child can get ready for the day and make the transition easier:. - Start the school routine a week before school starts so your children are adjusted to the school routine. Back-to-school shopping:. - Find out...
Vacaville Reporter

School Newz | School nurse helps with students’ return

Laughing is healthy, so create this story and have lots of fun!. We’re making history with another really _______ first day of the school year. I am your school nurse, Mrs. _______, and I am explaining how to get through the maze of everything _______. FIRST: In-person school means you...
Houston, TXcw39.com

BACK TO SCHOOL: Katy ISD looking for a plan for masks for 2021-2022 school year

HOUSTON (CW39) – Officials in the Katy Independent School District are searching for guidance when its comes to mask mandates and keeping students safe. Katy ISD received notice of Fort Bend and Harris counties public health orders requiring universal masking for students, staff and visitors in sch ool buildings for the 2021-2022 school year. However, Governor Abbotts Executive Order GA-38 currently prohibits public entities from issuing such mask mandates.
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

News from East Chester Elementary School

We had a spectacular first week of school at East Chester Elementary School! We had been looking forward to seeing all those little smiling faces all summer!. The first two weeks of school are spent focusing on character education. As a Leader in Me school, we use the seven habits outlined by Sean Covey in his book, “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids,” to teach those important traits that kids need to be successful. Habit 1: Be Proactive – I’m in charge of myself. Habit 2: Begin With the End in Mind – Have a plan. Habit 3: Put First Things First – Work first then play. Habit 4: Think Win-Win – Everyone can win. Habit 5: Seek First to Understand, Then to be Understood – Listen before you talk. Habit 6: Synergize – Together is better. Habit 7: Sharpen the Saw – Balance is best. We use the principles of these habits throughout the year to help us be the best that we can be!
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Nonprofit Who Is Hussain Chicago Fills Backpacks With School Supplies For CPS Students

CHICAGO (CBS) — The first day of classes is just around the corner for Chicago Public Schools students, and on Sunday, a local branch of an international nonprofit lent a hand to get kids ready. Volunteers with the organization Who is Hussain Chicago spent the day filling backpacks with school supplies. They rolled up their sleeves for hours at Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School, at 6656 S. Normal Blvd. in Englewood. A group leader told us that with the pandemic, CPS students have had a tough time – and need extra support. “We know that the students at CPS need these types of supplies, and we want to be able to give to them despite the circumstances – pandemic or not,” said Faris Hussain of Who is Hussain Chicago. Over the last six years, Who is Hussain Chicago has helped more than 4,000 students get ready for the school year. Students return to class on Aug. 30.
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

School districts prepare for return to school amid COVID

School districts in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties are watching the surge of infections of the delta variant in Southwestern Pennsylvania, as students and staff are preparing to return to classrooms. “This year is going to be more difficult than last year,” said Dr. Scott Martin, superintendent of Bentworth School...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Without Union Approval, Pittsburgh Public Schools Return Remains Uncertain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the past week, Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet has gotten an earful from parents angry at the delay in the start of school 18 months into the pandemic. But amid calls for his resignation, Hamlet asked for unity behind his reopening plan. “This is our collective moment of truth for all sides to come together, for all sides to ensure we get this right,” he said. Pittsburgh Public School administrators answered questions from frustrated parents during a “Community Talk Back” virtual community event. The problem, Hamlet said, is a shortage of bus drivers. Last week, school administrators pushed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy