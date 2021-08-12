Protect Yourself and Others During National Immunization Month

Besides notepads, pencils, and folders, parents are reminded of another important item to check off their back-to-school list during National Immunization Awareness Month. Those four years and older are required by the State of Iowa to receive the diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis, polio, measles/rubella, hepatitis B, varicella, and meningococcal vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that while COVID-19 disrupted in-person learning, it also disrupted routine well-child visits for many children, with their public sector vaccine ordering data showing a 14% drop in 2020-2021 compared to 2019, and measles vaccine ordering down by more than 20%.