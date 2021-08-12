Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Reminder: Free Back-to-School Haircut Event in Washington Saturday

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is still time to sign up for a free kids haircut event happening this Saturday in Washington. Grace C. Mae Advocate Center is bringing back an event they held a few years ago with stylists donating their time to give kids a trim to feel refreshed and ready for the school year. Appointments must be scheduled between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. this Saturday and the event will be taking place at the Stairway to the Stars Dance Studio. Any other stylists who are interested in volunteering can contact Grace C. Mae, and they are also accepting donations of hair products and other toiletries to give to kids as goodie bags.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hairdo#Hair Products#Dance Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy