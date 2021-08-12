Reminder: Free Back-to-School Haircut Event in Washington Saturday

There is still time to sign up for a free kids haircut event happening this Saturday in Washington. Grace C. Mae Advocate Center is bringing back an event they held a few years ago with stylists donating their time to give kids a trim to feel refreshed and ready for the school year. Appointments must be scheduled between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. this Saturday and the event will be taking place at the Stairway to the Stars Dance Studio. Any other stylists who are interested in volunteering can contact Grace C. Mae, and they are also accepting donations of hair products and other toiletries to give to kids as goodie bags.