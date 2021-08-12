Cancel
Historic 1930s Big Sur Cliffside Resort Burns in Fire

By Bay City News
funcheap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParts of the historic Lucia Lodge in Big Sur burned down late Tuesday night in a fire, the cause of which is still under investigation. Big Sur Fire crews responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the lodge along state Highway 1 and found that flames were burning through the roof of its restaurant. Additional crews from Monterey Fire, Cal Fire, Monterey County Regional Fire District, the Mid-Coast Fire Brigade and U.S. Forest Service also responded.

