Improv Arlington presents Tony Rock

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Being the brother of an established entertainer, Tony Rock was able to successfully elude the shadows of his older sibling and step into his own limelight. Tony has proven himself as one of the most talented, well-respected entertainers in the business. After more than a decade of experience, Tony has proven himself as a skillful comedian, actor, and executive producer.

dallas.culturemap.com

