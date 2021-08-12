Bombshell Dance Project presents The Great 30

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Inspired by the experimental nature of the Elevator Project, Bombshell Dance Project's The Great 30 is an interactive, site-specific, dance performance taking place on a complete tour of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Using the entirety of the campus as a stage, Bombshell Dance Project will lead audiences on an active tour of the Center, including its outdoor spaces, during which they not only change locations with the performers, but also move with them.

