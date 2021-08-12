Bombshell Dance Project presents The Great 30

During all the years that Hershey Felder did his special one man shows, he found times to add or to do instead, a “great American Songbook” special. Often, he would just do some of the greatest Broadway musical highlights, often filling in with stories of each number or the creation of them. On some special nights, audience members ( and sometimes friends) would join along with Felder. I count myself as both, an audience member and over the years, a friend. I was on one of the New Year’s Eve songbook nights, on stage doing Tevye from “Fiddler on the Roof” ( “If I was a Rich man”), and another time, did a duet with Felder of “Do You Love Me?” ( with him doing the Golda part)