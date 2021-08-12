Cancel
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunite With Her Daughter, 13, For Dinner Date In West Hollywood — Photos

By Alyssa Norwin
Hollywood Life
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez’s 13-year-old daughter, Emme, scored some quality bonding time with the star and her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, while out to dinner in West Hollywood on Aug. 11. Date night! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed arriving at celeb hotspot, Craig’s, in West Hollywood, on Aug. 11. Ben was in the driver’s seat, while Jen sat beside him on the passenger side. Also in attendance was one of J.Lo’s 13-year-old twins, her daughter, Emme, who was pictured leaving the restaurant with the couple at the end of their meal.

