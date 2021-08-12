Manchester Collective to collaborate with leading restaurant in project bringing together food, drink and music
The Manchester Collective is no stranger to musical collaboration, but its upcoming project with Sam Buckley is a little different. Buckley is the chef behind Stockport’s green Michelin-starred restaurant Where The Light Gets In, and has featured on Great British Menu. Together, they will host a series of events which bring together music, food, drink and stories.www.classical-music.com
