Manchester Collective to collaborate with leading restaurant in project bringing together food, drink and music

Filmmaker Stephan Werk remembers his first visit to Oaxaca, Mexico, and its palenques — as mezcal distilleries are called — as if it were yesterday. "It doesn't take much to get into your bloodstream," he says. "It's dusty and sweaty and hot. But it's less about the process of distilling mezcal; it's about the intuition and the knowledge, not the equipment. How do you know when it's fermenting? You can actually listen to the bubbles. And when you meet the families who make mezcal, they take you in as if you're literally a family member."