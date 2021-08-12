Cancel
Manchester Collective to collaborate with leading restaurant in project bringing together food, drink and music

By Freya Parr
classical-music.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manchester Collective is no stranger to musical collaboration, but its upcoming project with Sam Buckley is a little different. Buckley is the chef behind Stockport’s green Michelin-starred restaurant Where The Light Gets In, and has featured on Great British Menu. Together, they will host a series of events which bring together music, food, drink and stories.

