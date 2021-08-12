Cancel
Environment

Tropical Depression Fred heads toward the Gulf

By Meteorologist Kyle Hanson
utv44.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fred weakened to a tropical depression last night and may stay fairly weak over the next day or two as it struggles to re-strengthen. The Florida peninsula will likely see an impact from Fred as a weak tropical storm this weekend. Rain looks to be the main impact there.

utv44.com

Environmentkyma.com

Tropical Storm Fred: Watches, warnings for Gulf Coast

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A tropical storm warning is now in effect for storm Fred from Navarre, Florida which is just outside of Pensacola. The National Hurricane Center has also issued a tropical storm watch from Navarre to the Florida-Alabama border. Fred is expected to continue strengthening as it moves...
Environmentutv44.com

Nicer today, Active Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Today will be sunnier and drier as Fred continues to move away from us. Expect mostly sunny skies today with only a 20% chance of getting hit by a brief afternoon shower. Rain coverage goes up to around half the area for Wednesday and Thursday, then...
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Grace Heading Toward Jamaica, Fred Soaking Georgia

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Grace is nearing Jamaica after causing flooding across portions of Hispaniola. At 8 a.m., the center of Grace was 120 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica. The storm was moving west near 16 mph with 45 mph winds. On the forecast track, the center of Grace will move near or over Jamaica on Tuesday. Grace is forecast to move near the Cayman Islands Tuesday night, and then approach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Grace could be near hurricane strength when it approaches...
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Alabama, including the following areas, Covington and Crenshaw. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Okaloosa Coastal and Okaloosa Inland. * Through Tuesday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall associated with Fred is possible over Okaloosa county, Florida and Crenshaw and Covington counties, Alabama. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible.

