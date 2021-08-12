Tropical Depression Fred heads toward the Gulf

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Grace is nearing Jamaica after causing flooding across portions of Hispaniola. At 8 a.m., the center of Grace was 120 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica. The storm was moving west near 16 mph with 45 mph winds. On the forecast track, the center of Grace will move near or over Jamaica on Tuesday. Grace is forecast to move near the Cayman Islands Tuesday night, and then approach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Grace could be near hurricane strength when it approaches...