Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Holidaymakers say weather ‘more important’ than low Covid rates

By Harry Kemble
Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish holidaymakers feel the weather and cheap flights are more important than whether a destination has low Covid-19 rates or not when choosing where to take a holiday. According to a survey taken by 2,000 UK consumers last month, carried out on behalf of direct debit travel card provider Currensea, 45% of those polled said the weather was the most critical factor when deciding on a holiday destination.

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Uk#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Holidaymakers spending more on trips, says InteleTravel

Holidaymakers are spending more on trips than last year – although the vast majority are still cautious about overseas travel, according to InteleTravel. The homeworking specialist said a survey of its agents found that 40% of clients are spending up to 25% more on their trips than in 2020. Furthermore,...
Public HealthTravel Weekly

Travellers rate Covid entry tests ‘important’ despite costs

The overwhelming majority of UK travellers and overseas arrivals to Britain rate Covid-19 tests for travellers important despite concerns about the costs of testing. That is according to UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) research in June which found 85% of returning UK travellers and 93% of overseas visitors rate Covid tests important.
WorldTravel Weekly

Holidaymakers underestimate Covid test costs by 34%

Holidaymakers underestimate the cost of Covid-19 tests by 34%, according to research. A survey of 2,001 Brits for credit card firm Capital One showed that travellers are budgeting for £78 per pre-departure test when the average cost is £118. Nearly three quarters of those polled have not budgeted enough, with...
TravelTravel Weekly

Foreign Office lifts advice against travel to Italy

The Foreign Office has changed its travel advice for Italy, pathing the way for Britons to go on holiday to the amber list country. It said it had withdrawn advice against non-essential travel to the country based on “the current assessment of Covid-19 risks”. As a result, Britons will now...
TravelTravel Weekly

UK travel recovery held back by ‘costly and restrictive’ regulations

The aviation sector is recovering at just half the rate of the rest of Europe due to the UK’s traffic light system and travel restrictions, according to Manchester airport. The requirement for passengers to pay for PCR tests, even when fully vaccinated and returning from low-risk destinations, is “out of step” with the rest of Europe and holding back the recovery of UK airports and airlines.
WorldTravel Weekly

Cut in NHS Covid travel test costs no more than ‘token step forward’

A cut in the price of some Covid tests by a fifth has been branded as no more than a “token step forward”. The cost of NHS Test and Trace tests for international arrivals is being reduced from £88 to £68 for green or fully vaccinated arrivals from amber destinations, and from £170 to £136 for two tests for those arriving from amber countries who are not fully vaccinated.
WorldTravel Weekly

Negotiations on US reopening to UK ‘entirely unfruitful’

Hopes of travel to the US restarting imminently remain limited despite intense lobbying and the UK opening up to vaccinated US arrivals last week. A senior UK industry source told Travel Weekly: “It doesn’t bode well for travel to the US that the US is having another spike [in Covid-19 infections].” Florida and states across the US south face a fresh wave.
WorldTravel Weekly

Government warning of permanent travel restrictions downplayed

Industry sources have hailed “real progress” entering the final days of the summer peak after the government performed a U-turn on two major travel restrictions in its latest review. In last week’s traffic light update, the government dropped the requirement for vaccinated travellers returning from France to quarantine and plans...
Public HealthWashington Post

Vaccine passports are more important than ever

The white paper card that most Americans rely on today as proof of vaccination against covid-19 doesn’t fit unfolded inside your average wallet — and that’s only one of many reasons digital credentials are needed now more than ever. The highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus has ushered in...
TravelTravel Weekly

Population split on overseas travel, Abta poll finds

The population continues to be split on whether people should be heading overseas at this time, latest Abta data reveals. A third of people have booked an overseas holiday for this summer and 41% have one booked for some time in the next 12 months. However, 26% say people should...
Aerospace & DefenseTravel Weekly

Emirates ramps up UK capacity to Dubai

Emirates is increasing its services from the UK to Dubai, following a rise in demand after the United Arab Emirates moved to the British amber list. By October, the airline will offer 73 weekly flights to the UK, including a six-times-a-day Heathrow operation; double-daily A380 flights to Manchester, 10 weekly services to Birmingham and daily services to Glasgow.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Summer staycation frustration revealed in Saga poll

More than a third of people have been unable to book a domestic break this year and a similar number are resigned to spending the rest of the summer at home. Saga researchers found that the average person has spent five hours unsuccessfully searching for staycation deals and offers this summer.
TravelTravel Weekly

Gatwick demands relaxation of Covid travel test rules

The government was urged by Gatwick today to simplify travel rules to improve passenger confidence in international travel. The UK is in danger of continuing to lag behind Europe and the US whose much simpler travel regulations are enabling passengers to travel more freely. Echoing a call from Manchester airport,...
Travelftnnews.com

Places to travel if you have US Dollars

With the USD still being one of the most resilient currencies in the world, it is a good time to take advantage of this and travel to some dream destinations. Perhaps one of the most important aspects of any trip or travelling venture is the financial element. Most travellers look to make the most of the experience by ensuring that they get the most value for their money, particularly when travelling to another country. With the USD being recognised as the widely accepted currency for international trade and activity, some have championed buying and selling via Forex brokers as a way to get the necessary funds for travelling. On the other hand, some advice exchanging your money to the local currency instead. The latter option reduces the number of banks or people involved in the currency exchange process, which ultimately means that less fees will be charged on the funds. The process will also likely be much quicker and have less hassles. Secondly, opting for the local currency option means that you are aware of the exchange rates beforehand, as they are calculated upfront, meaning that you can budget and plan your itinerary accordingly based on that knowledge.
EconomyTravel Weekly

Significant rise in UK consumers booking overseas holidays

The proportion of UK consumers booking overseas holidays and flights rose significantly at the end of July after the government removed quarantine restrictions on vaccinated travellers returning from amber countries. Consumer research by BVA BDRC suggests 1.2% of UK adults booked an overseas holiday last month. That may not sound...
Aerospace & DefenseTravel Weekly

Air Transat gears up for September return

Air Transat will resume services between Canada and the UK on September 15, operating first to London and then re-introducing its Manchester and Glasgow routes later in the year. The airline is also bringing back its Star Rewards incentives programme to support the return to service and is offering agents...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Backlog in Irish passport processing ‘forcing holiday cancellations’

Some consumers in Ireland have had to cancel their travel plans due to delays in processing outstanding passport applications. The Irish Travel Agents Association is calling for the backlog to be cleared immediately to allow for faster economic recovery by restarting inbound and outbound tourism. The ITAA warned that the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy