Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

KSHSAA Ejection Policy Update

By Kyle Hey
kggfradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced for the 2021-2022 school year that any participant whether it be a player, coach, or spectator who is ejected for making contact with an official or who is ejected for unsporting behavior directed toward an official, shall be subject to a non-appealable suspension from the next contest until the suspension has been served. Players, coaches, or spectators could also have additional sanctions given by local school officials.

kggfradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kshsaa#Kshsaa Ejection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 0

Community Policy