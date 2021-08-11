KSHSAA Ejection Policy Update
The Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced for the 2021-2022 school year that any participant whether it be a player, coach, or spectator who is ejected for making contact with an official or who is ejected for unsporting behavior directed toward an official, shall be subject to a non-appealable suspension from the next contest until the suspension has been served. Players, coaches, or spectators could also have additional sanctions given by local school officials.kggfradio.com
