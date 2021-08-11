Cancel
Ken Garff Red Zone at Rice-Eccles Stadium Early August Update

allfans.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Welcome Back Public Open House event coming up on Saturday, August 21 from 6-8 p.m., crews are putting in the final touches on Ken Garff Red Zone at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Layton Construction’s Jordan Urutia tells us in this update that the landscaping work in nearly completed on the southeast side, while on the southwest side the final concrete pour is taking place. The old playing surface has been torn out and the new FieldTurf has been installed. Inside, furniture is going in, a big push is being made on the final mill work, and the finish tile and finish ceiling work is nearly completed.

