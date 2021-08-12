Cancel
Conover, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $49,900

Statesville Record & Landmark
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has lots of potential and is a residential property that sits on 1 commercial parcel with 2 additional commercial parcels on each side of home that are included in the sale. Parcels include 1102, 1106 & 1108 Rock Barn Rd - all lots zoned B-1. The home features a New Metal Roof and New Electric Water Heater installed in 2020. The home has NO closets in the bedrooms and was a rental property for a number of years and was most recently rented for $475/month from 2018 - May 2021. This property is being sold in ''AS IS'' condition - Seller to make No Repairs.

